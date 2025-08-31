The exciting weekend battle between two exciting Mollywood films has ended, and we have a clear winner. Surprisingly, Mohanlal tasted a big defeat at the hands of Kalyani Priyadarshan during the 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra emerged victorious over Hridayapoorvam by a huge margin, which was never expected. Keep reading to know what day 4 early estimates suggest!

Both Mollywood biggies were released amid decent expectations and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Due to its star power, Hridayapoorvam was expected to mint more moolah, but the picture has been totally opposite. The Malayalam superhero film became a topic of discussion on social media due to its fresh concept, execution, and positive word-of-mouth. As a result, it attracted more footfall.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra closes its opening weekend with a solid sum

Though Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra stayed below Hridayapoorvam on the opening day, it turned the tables right from day 2. Over the entire opening weekend, it maintained an upward graph and almost touched double-digits on Sunday. Yes, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer almost scored double-digits on day 4 as early trends suggest a collection of 9.7-9.8 crores.

Overall, the superhero flick has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend with an impressive total of 24-24.1 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 9.7-9.8 crores

Total – 24-24.1 crores

Hridayapoorvam loses the opening weekend battle at the Indian box office

Speaking about the Mohanlal starrer, it registered its highest collection on Sunday as estimates suggest a score of 3.8-3.9 crores. Unlike Kalyani’s film, it didn’t maintain an upward graph over the weekend, which is surprising since word-of-mouth has been favorable.

Hridayapoorvam ended its opening weekend with a score of 12.55-12.65 crore net, which is decent but not up to the mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Hridayapoorvam:

Day 1 – 3.25 crores

Day 2 – 2.5 crores

Day 3 – 3 crores

Day 4 – 3.8-3.9 crores

Total – 12.55-12.65 crores

If a comparison is made, the the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer clearly dominated in the weekend battle with 89.72-92.03% higher collection than Mohanlal’s comedy drama.

