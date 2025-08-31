After spending six glorious weeks in theatres, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is approaching its end. Released amid minimal to decent expectations, the romantic drama stunned everyone with its historic run. Right from the opening day, it started its record-breaking spree and has achieved several milestones to date. While closing its run at the Indian box office, the film had a chance of creating history for YRF, but it seems that the task can’t be accomplished now. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood musical romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, sustained several biggies and amassed an unbelievable sum. Despite mixed reviews, it became a rage among the young audience. The popular music album and social media trends helped it gain massive traction nationwide. The film displayed impressive legs by recently completing the successful sixth week.

Saiyaara’s 44-day box office collection and returns

As per the latest update, Saiyaara has completed a run of 44 days and has earned a staggering 336.97 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 397.62 crore gross.

Reportedly, Saiyaara was made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this, it has earned 336.97 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 291.97 crores. Calculated further, it equals 648.82% returns. It has secured a super duper hit verdict as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Saiyaara misses the chance of making history for YRF

As mentioned above, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has amassed an ROI of 291.97 crores. With these numbers, it was close to surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which made an ROI of 293.22 crores against a budget of 250 crores.

Currently, Pathaan is the film with the highest ROI for YRF. So, the romantic drama had a chance of making history by beating Pathaan. However, due to its slow pace, it won’t be able to surpass the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, thus missing the golden opportunity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

