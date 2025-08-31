After keeping fans waiting, the makers finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 yesterday. As expected, it featured Tiger Shroff as an action star, leaving everyone stunned with his breathtaking stunts. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Upendra Limaye, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The exciting trailer has become a talk of the town, but did it elevate the buzz from the box office perspective? Let’s discuss it below!

Baaghi 4 is enjoying the buzz on the ground

After the debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger returns to the big screen in his much-loved character, Ronny. The upcoming Bollywood action thriller is the fourth installment in the action-packed Baaghi franchise. Given the franchise’s success, there’s genuine interest in the upcoming biggie, and fans are excited to see Tiger setting the big screen on fire.

Apart from the franchise factor, the face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is also one of the major attractions of Baaghi 4. It will definitely be a USP in the mass centres, where the film’s target audience lies. In addition to these factors, the recently released trailer has also created some excitement.

As the trailer suggests, Baaghi 4 is filled with brutal action, bloodshed, and gore. Such content might not appeal to some, but it looks like a treat for action movie lovers. The trailer also hints at a strong story at the core, and it won’t just be about the violence. So, it will be a thoroughly entertaining ride for the audience.

Baaghi 4 aims to register Tiger Shroff’s 2nd biggest opening post-COVID

Besides the intriguing trailer, the film will also benefit from the partial holiday on September 5 (Eid-e-Milad). Overall, with the trailer creating excitement, the biggie aims for a day 1 collection of 7.5-9 crore net at the Indian box office. In the next few days, if the makers drop another interesting asset, there’s a chance of hitting double-digits.

With 7.5-9 crores, Baaghi 4 is likely to register the second biggest opening for Tiger Shroff in the post-COVID era after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (16.07 crores). It aims to go past Heropanti 2 (7 crores).

