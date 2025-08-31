Dulquer Salmaan’s production, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is enjoying a lot of buzz. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the leading roles, the superhero flick is growing from strength to strength at the box office. Within 72 hours, it has already entered the top 10 Malayalam grossers worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 update!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at the domestic box office

There’s strong competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Interestingly, Dominic Arun’s directorial has stolen its thunder and surpassed its earnings by a huge margin. In 3 days, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 13.95 crores in India, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 16.46 crores.

Shining bright at the overseas box office!

Surprisingly, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is also driving impressive footfalls at the international box office. It has raked in 10.8 crore gross overseas in only 3 days.

The opening weekend is yet to be concluded, but the Malayalam superhero flick has already beaten the overseas lifetime of Prince And Family (6.62 crores), Sumathi Valavu (4.40 crores), and Narivetta (10.15 crores).

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide box office collection of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra comes to 27.26 crore gross. It has now emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 at the global box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crores Rekhachithram: 57.31 crores Officer On Duty: 55.03 crores Narivetta: 31.85 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 27.26 crores Prince And Family: 26.75 crores Sumathi Valavu: 23.20 crores Maranamass: 22.13 crores

Padakkalam (18.77 crores) is now out of the top 10.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 13.95 crores

India gross: 16.46 crores

Overseas gross: 10.80 crores

Worldwide gross: 27.26 crores

