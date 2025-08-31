The Gujarati cinema is also grabbing the limelight after the Odia and Bengali film industries recently made their mark with big successes. Yes, the industry is making the noise because of Vash Level 2, aka Vash 2. The latest theatrical release is making waves with solid numbers at the Indian box office. Surprisingly, the Hindi version is earning on similar lines to the original Gujarati version, resulting in an impressive collection in the first 4 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest supernatural psychological horror film is a sequel to the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. For those who aren’t aware, Vash was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan (2024), starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. After the success of Shaitaan, Vash gained popularity among cinephiles. The late popularity of Vash created decent hype and anticipation for the sequel. Interestingly, not just Gujarati but even the Hindi version is enjoying traction.

How much did Vash Level 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Vash Level 2 registered a good start by earning 1.3 crores. It was followed by some decline as 90 lakh came on day 2. On day 3, it remained stable and earned another 90 lakh. Yesterday, on day 4, the Saturday factor kicked in, and the film displayed an excellent jump of 113.33% as 1.92 crores came in, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Vash Level 2 has earned a solid 5.02 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 5.92 crores. Going by the trend, there’s a strong chance the film might cross the 2 crore mark today, on day 5. So, the 5-day extended opening weekend is expected to settle in the 7-7.1 crores range.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 90 lakh

Day 3 – 90 lakh

Day 4 – 1.92 crores

Total – 5.02 crores

Recovers over 60% of its budget in just 4 days

Reportedly, the Janki Bodiwala starrer was made on a budget of just 8 crores. Against this, it has already earned 5.02 crores, thus recovering a massive 62.75% of the total cost. In a couple of days, it will recover the full budget and start its profitable journey. It will secure a hit verdict at 16 crore net, which is easily achievable. So, the film is all set to become a huge hit in the upcoming days.

