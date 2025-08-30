Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and others, is less than two weeks away from its grand theatrical release. Since Teja returns after the blockbuster success of HanuMan, expectations are really high for his next, and there’s decent hype on the ground level. Moving over stars, the Telugu audience has displayed their love for the content-driven films lately, so even the upcoming biggie is expected to do well. But can you guess how much it needs to secure a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming Tollywood biggie is a fantasy action-adventure film and is scheduled to release on September 12. Due to its concept, it has generated genuine interest among the audience, especially in the Telugu market. Considering the hype and Teja’s recent success, the film is expected to open well. With good content, it has the potential to become a big success.

How much does Mirai need to earn at the Indian box office to become a hit?

As per reports, Mirai was made on a strong budget of 60 crores. This is a good enough cost for a film with no A-lister face in the leading cast. Against this reported budget, securing a clean hit verdict isn’t easy. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office to become a hit. In the case of Teja’s film, 100% returns will be achieved at a net collection of 120 crores.

Yes, Mirai must earn double its reported cost to become a hit at the Indian box office. It’s challenging but not impossible, as Teja Sajja’s last release, HanuMan, amassed 201.91 crore net, solely on the basis of powerful content.

To enter the safe zone and avoid a flop/losing verdict, the film will need to earn 60 crore net at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The upcoming Tollywood biggie also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. It was produced by People Media Factory. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese.

