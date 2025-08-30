The golden run of Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a considerable drop due to the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari. Due to the failure of Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, and other Bollywood releases, the Hindi version of the film immensely benefited. However, with Param Sundari impacting its run, the film is approaching its end at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released amid minimal expectations, the Indian animated film surprised everyone with its extraordinary trending at ticket windows. Riding high on extremely positive word-of-mouth, the film raked in unbelievable numbers, especially with its original Hindi version. Considering such a strong run, there was an outside chance of achieving a major milestone, but now, the target is out of reach.

How much did the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

As per the official update, the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha amassed a huge 173.17 crores by the end of the fifth weekend. After the weekend ended, the film remained steady but at lower levels. On the fifth Thursday, day 35, it dropped below the 1 crore mark for the first time and earned 82 lakh. Yesterday, on day 36, it was impacted due to Sidharth and Janhvi’s film and earned 60 lakh.

Overall, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned 178.43 crore net at the Indian box office in Hindi. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 210.54 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 32.62 crores

Week 2 – 54.86 crores

Week 3 – 53.77 crores

Week 4 – 23.24 crores

Week 5 – 13.34 crores

Day 36 – 60 lakh

Total – 178.43 crores

To miss a historic milestone

As we can see, the Indian animated juggernaut has already fallen below the 1 crore mark, and next week, with Baaghi 4 releasing in theatres, the film will witness a sharp drop. So, it won’t become the first Indian animated film to earn a 200 crore net collection in Hindi. It still needs 21.57 crores to achieve the target, which is way beyond its reach.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Revisiting Twilight’s Epic Box Office Run: A Perfect ‘Critic-Proof’ Film That Made An Unbelievable 341% Returns Against Its Break-Even Target!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News