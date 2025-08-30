Baaghi 4 trailer has been unveiled a few minutes ago, and as many would have imagined after the teaser, it is not for the weak-hearted! Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt promise the “bloodiest ride of the year,” and they stand true to their word, delivering a thrilling and edgy promo. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

Decoding the Baaghi 4 trailer

The 3-minute and 41-second trailer begins with a bold introduction to Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff’s characters. It’s a revenge love story in which every single “aashiq (lover)” is a villain! But there are layers – many, many of them that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It will be interesting to see who eventually turns out to be the antagonist in this bloodshed.

Baaghi 4 trailer review

Indian cinema has widened its horizons with previous films in the genre, like Animal and Marco. Baaghi 4 promises to take it a notch further with scenes that will shake your soul. Director A Harsha has made the most of Tiger Shroff’s martial skills. He’s brutal, yet charming, and his portrayal truly justifies the dialogue, “Dimag hila hua hai kya tera? Nahi, dil (hila hua hai).” Sanjay Dutt reminds us of his iconic Khalnayak role, but it will only get bigger and “bloodier” this time. If this is the warm up, I’m excited to see what’s upcoming on the big screens.

Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa will not only ooze out glamour, but they will also showcase their action prowess, which is a fresh take in a Bollywood action thriller. We’ve previously seen the dark side of Saurabh Sachdeva, and it will be exciting to see what new he has to offer.

Sajid Nadiadwala and his team have gone grand. Whether it is the action sequences, romantic scenes, or the dance number, one can see the efforts and the massive moolah spent on the cinematography, BGM and other technical aspects.

All in all, Baaghi 4 trailer delivers what it expected – thrill, romance, and a rollercoaster storyline that left us asking for more!

More about Baaghi 4

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action thriller is directed by A Harsha. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2025. The ensemble cast features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Upendra Limaye, and Saurabh Sachdeva, among others.

