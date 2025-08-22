Bahli Sohni, a new song from the soundtrack of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action-packed romantic saga, Baaghi 4, just dropped on YouTube. The groovy number features the lead pair, Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, setting the dance floor on fire. The new song was released after the soulful success of Guzaara, the first track from Baaghi 4’s music album.

About Bahli Sohni From Baaghi 4

The peppy track is sung by Mani Moudgill, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi, with lyrics and music by Moudgill and Badshah. Meanwhile, the beloved Farah Khan has choreographed the dance number. Bahli Sohni is a vibrant addition to the Baaghi 4 music album.

In addition to their fiery chemistry, Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu showcase an irresistible hookstep that’s tailor-made for wedding celebrations, club nights, and every playlist in between. With a combination of soulful melodies and groovy numbers, the soundtrack of Baaghi 4, presented by T-Series, is already shaping up to be one of the biggest music albums of the year.

When Will Baaghi 4 Release In Theatres?

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, the movie will be released in cinemas on September 5, 2025. With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos.

