Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to captivate the audience with their courtroom battle. Ever since their face-off battle was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the courtroom rivals in action for the very first time. And now, with the release of the very first song “Bhai Vakeel Hai” from Jolly LLB 3, the wait is finally over!

Bhai Vakeel Hai is a fun, high-energy track that unites the unbeatable trio – Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), and Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi – grooving together. Rocking swag, style, and signature kaale coats, the Jollys step into the showdown—leaving us wondering: who will win the client, and who will reign supreme?

Bhai Vakeel Hai: High-Energy Song & Star-Studded Cast Set The Stage

The ultimate Jolly face-off begins with the release of the first song from the highly anticipated film. The new song of Jolly LLB 3 is sung by Aman Pant and KD, while the lyrics are penned by Pardhaan and Akhil Tiwari. Singer Aman Pant composed the song himself. The song packs in the perfect mix of groove and courtroom swagger.

Joining the lead trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Surabh Shukla, we have a powerhouse cast. Other stars include Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao, who play key roles in the comedy courtroom drama. The stellar cast of Jolly LLB 3 promises to make the film the most entertaining and explosive round yet.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 serves up high-stakes courtroom drama, sharp comedy, and razor-sharp social commentary.

Mark your calendars for September 19, 2025 — when the courtroom battle hits cinemas nationwide.

Bhai Vakeel Hai Song Video

