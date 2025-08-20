Triptii Dimri has made headlines not only for her movies but also for her personal life. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she was dropped by her alleged boyfriend, businessman Sam Merchant.

He arrived in a blue Porsche, stepped out of the car, and lifted her bag before the two exchanged smiles and bid each other goodbye. Triptii Dimri, in casual look of black pants and a white crop top, headed to the door, and she stopped to wave goodbye. This added to the buzz around the sighting.

Public Appearances & Growing Buzz

This airport moment is not the first time Triptii and Sam have been seen together. Earlier, the two were spotted at the special screening of her film Dhadak 2. Sam was present at the event and even shared a picture of the film’s poster on his social media.





In December last year, Triptii was clicked riding on a bike with Sam in Mumbai. At that time, she kept her face covered with a mask and did not look keen to pose for pictures. Before Sam Merchant, Triptii was reportedly sharing a love bond with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma, as per Times of India. When things didn’t work for them, they parted ways by unfollowing each other on social media.

Who Is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant is very popular in the social circles of Mumbai. He was born and raised in the same city. He completed his education at the University of Mumbai before venturing into being a model. Sam became popular in 2002 when he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt competition. This opportunity provided him with early fame.

Over time, Sam shifted his focus towards the business. Today, he is a successful hotelier and entrepreneur. He owns Casa Waters, a luxury property in Goa, and also runs Avoure Goa, as per Zee News. Apart from professional life, Sam likes to travel, play water sports, and go to parties. His social media is dotted with vignettes of beaches, trips, and all things fitness.

Even though neither Triptii nor Sam has commented on their relationship publicly, their constant appearances together leave fans wondering if the couple will publicly announce their relationship in the near future.

