Dhadak 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva

Director: Shazia Iqbal

What’s Good: The powerful, realistic treatment of an oft-done romantic and social subject.

What’s Bad: Some timidity in the positive end, when a bolder streak was needed. Those who watch the film will know what I am talking about!

Watch or Not?: Recommended, of course!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 146 Minutes

North India seems to be the location of a long season in Hindi cinema. This time, an accidental and somewhat filmi first encounter between Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a wedding ‘band’ drummer from a Dalit family, and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) from a rich and privileged clan leads to a budding friendship between them that scales up when they join the same law college.

Both want to become lawyers, Vidhi to carry on a family legacy and Neelesh to be the torchbearer of progress for his caste, which resides in slums as have-nots and, as per social mores, dare not rise up in society.

Friendship obviously turns into love, and now, Vidhi invites Neelesh to her sister’s wedding. Suspecting (rightly) the ‘worst,’ Vidhi’s father (Harish Khanna) tries to explain things to Neelesh about their respective social chasm and izzat. But instead, his nephew Ronnie (Saad Bilgrami) and his friends beat Neelesh up mercilessly. A depressed Neelesh leaves the venue, stops attending classes, and responding to the unaware Vidhi’s calls.

When they finally meet in college, Neelesh does not open up, and Vidhi suspects the right reasons for his behaviour, though she is completely unaware of what happened at her sister’s wedding. With other issues also coming up within the college in regards to casteism, Neelesh finally rebels, goaded partly by his principal, Haider Ansari (Zakir Hussain), who also belongs to an oppressed (Muslim) caste, and partly by his principles and circumstances.

A local contract killer (Saurabh Sachdeva), who specializes in honour killings, is hired by Vidhi’s uncle, Prakash (Abhay Joshi), to eliminate the audacious Neelesh. What happens next?

Dhadak 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal adapt the Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal (which in turn was inspired by director Selvaraj’s 2012 short story collection, Thamirabaraniyil Kollapadathavaragal) with skill, changing just the right things and not the wrong, as has happened with many recent remakes.

Many sequences get you so involved that you feel one with the characters’ troubles and issues. The sequence of the fake father was first seen in a different, semi-comic turn in the 1972 Jawani Diwani, but is humorous in a different way here. I loved the passion Neelesh’s father (Vipin Sharma) shows for his profession as a folk dancer in drag (shades here of a key character in co-producer Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) while accepting their social limitations. For me, the standout positive sequence was of the principal goading Neelesh into action rather than submission. I liked this hint (not present in the original Tamil movie) that reservations and social dogmas are not the prerogative of the Hindu religion alone.

A truly graphic sequence shown is the murder of the dog, which leads to a fanciful but relevant sequence later. The contract killer’s character, who has vowed to kill himself if he ever fails, is interesting though chilling. He tells Vidhi’s uncle that he is not a criminal but someone who is carrying out a holy mission by killing people by making it look like an accident or suicide.

Vidhi’s outburst in the final confrontation between Neelesh and her family is excellently done, given the hyper-melodramatic tone the situation could have taken in any film.

Many other scenes, even if seen before, score high with their authentic intensity, like Vidhi’s earlier outburst at home. An involving yet ominously portentous sequence is of the quiz she ‘makes up’ for her sister’s prospective mother-in-law. The student suicide is also poignantly depicted. The dialogues are economical and fabulous, steering clear of preachiness.

Dhadak 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh puts in an incredible performance. His eyes and general deportment sparklingly show that he is living Neelesh, the underdog who is desperately seeking redemption for himself and his community. Neelesh is passionate about becoming a lawyer rather than being a part of the ubiquitous college politics that also speak here about caste discrimination, and we see a personal passion in his performance.

Triptii Dimri proves all skeptics wrong that she is a just a glamour girl. An absolute natural, she stuns as Vidhi, the firebrand girl who finds herself suffocated mentally because of unpalatable social traditions.

Vipin Sharma is excellent as Neelesh’s father, especially when he is hazed by Ronnie and his friends. Anubha Fatehpura as Neelesh’s mother scores too, and in an understated role, Harish Khanna as Vidhi’s father is quietly impressive. Saurabh Sachdeva once again shows his range as the fanatical Shankar.

Among the youngsters, Aditya Thakare as Vasu and Priyank Tiwari as Shekhar stand out. But looming tall among the supporting actors is Zakir Hussain as the principal, who blends humor and drama with consummate felicity.

Dhadak 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

To state that Shazia Iqbal is a revolution as a director who blends art and commerce, and the emotional and entertainment quotients in perfect proportions, is to state the obvious. Dhadak 2 (so named because it fits the franchise of a forbidden romance) is a vast improvement over its spiritual 2017 prequel. Her handling of pathos, humor, and drama is a sign of a filmmaker with a great range and potential.

The music is good, though the current tendency of songs that do not stay with you persists in most of them. Bas Ek Dhadak (lyrics by Rashmi Virag), Preet Re (Gurpreet Sahni), and Duniya Alag (Siddharth-Garima) stand out for their words more than the compositions and vocals. I loved the use of the 1987 Muqaddar Ka Faisla Kishore Kumar hit, Hum Jo Kaam Karte Hain, with its lyrics (by veteran Anjaan), incredibly fitting the situation like a glove.

Dhadak 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Your heart will beat too (Dhadak 2) for this one!

Three and a Half stars!

Dhadak 2 Trailer

Dhadak 2 released on 01 August, 2025.

