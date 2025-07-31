Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming film Dhadak 2 is all set to arrive in the theaters on August 1. The advance booking of the romantic drama has commenced, and the initial response is really good. In fact, some cities are filling up fast, and some have sold out tickets.

Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Welcomes Love In The Theaters!

Many shows in Chennai are nearly housefull. Meanwhile, even Kolkata and Jaipur are picking up pace at the advance booking ticket window. And it seems romance is back to rule in the theaters as people gear up to arrive!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Pre-Sales

The advance booking for Dhadak 2 is picking up pace, and from 12 PM to 1 PM, the film registered ticket sales of 1.2K on BookMyShow. The film is picking up fast, in fact, with the ticket price range in check for most of the shows in most of the theaters are filling up fast!

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and it is all set to connect with the audience from August 1. The film songs and the trailer have been well received, which is surely helping the film open on a decent note on day 1.

Gearing Up For A Clash!

Dhadak 2 is gearing up for a clash with Ajay Devgn‘s Son Of Sardaar 2. Interestingly, both the films are at a neck to neck ticket sale figures, probably, there is space for both films as they belong to two very different genres.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as a young couple madly in love. The officialy synopsis of the film says, “A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.”

