Mahavatar Narsimha created history at the box office by becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film. Now, in only 6 days, Hombale Films‘ production has officially emerged as a hit with massive profits in the kitty. Scroll below for the latest report in all languages!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 6 Update

As per the latest update, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned an impressive 7 crores on day 6. Hindi continues to be the best-performing language, contributing 5.05 crores on Wednesday alone, which is about 72% of the total collection.

The overall collection in India comes to 35.91 crore net, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 42.37 crores.

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) in 6 days:

Hindi: 25.31 crores

Telugu: 9.32 crores

Kannada: 78 lakhs

Tamil: 38 lakhs

Malayalam: 12 lakhs

Total: 35.91 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Budget vs Profits

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores. In less than a week, it has raked in a return on investment of 20.91 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Mahavatar Narsimha has gained the hit verdict with a whopping profit of 139.4%. It is all set to enjoy the second weekend boost starting tomorrow, which means new benchmarks will be set for animated films at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary (6 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 35.91 crores

India gross: 42.37 crores

ROI: 139.4%

Verdict: Hit

More about Mahavatar Narsimha

Hombale Films and Cleam Productions jointly produce the animated epic mythology film. It is the first instalment in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe and witnesses Lord Vishnu incarnate as Narasimha to defeat the demon king, Hiranyakashipu!

It was released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

