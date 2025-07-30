The buzz around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara refuses to settle, and it continues to pull off a solid total on a weekday. After maintaining a strong grip on the second Monday, the film witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday. With this, it crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office and helped the film make a whopping 500% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Due to discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, the romantic drama attracted more footfall, and as per the official update, it earned a solid 10.5 crores. It’s a jump of 10.52% compared to the second Monday’s 9.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned a blockbuster total of 270.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 319.48 crore gross.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 175.25 crores

Day 8 – 18.5 crores

Day 9 – 27 crores

Day 10 – 30 crores

Day 11 – 9.5 crores

Day 12 – 10.5 crores

Total – 270.75 crores

Soon to be the highest-grossing romantic film ever

With 270.75 crores, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra (268 crores) and Singham Again (270.6 crores). It is expected to surpass RRR’s Hindi version (277 crores) today. By beating Kabir Singh (278.24 crores), the film will become the highest-grossing romantic film ever. The feat is expected to be achieved on day 13 or day 14.

Saiyaara pulls off an unbelievable 500% returns at the Indian box office!

Reportedly, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this moderate budget, it has earned 270.75 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 225.75 crores. Calculated further, it equals a massive 501.66% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has already secured a super duper hit verdict.

With such hefty returns, Saiyaara has become the first Indian film of 2025 to make 500% returns at the Indian box office. The way the film is moving ahead, it is expected to cross 600% returns soon. 600% returns will be achieved at a collection of 315 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Aims For A Fair Start, But Will It Be Among Top 10 Bollywood Openers Of 2025?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News