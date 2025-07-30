Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles, is all set for its big release tomorrow (August 1). With the tremendous success of Saiyaara, it is evident that there’s a strong appetite for romantic films among audiences, so expectations from the Dhadak sequel are high. But will it bag a good enough box office collection on day 1? Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Bollywood romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018), starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Dhadak was a big theatrical success, so the sequel has some genuine interest. So, being a sequel, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri starrer has an edge.

Promotional assets and buzz

The trailer of Dhadak 2 received a decent response from viewers, creating a positive atmosphere for the film. Even songs enjoyed decent response but none of them managed to be chartbusters. Overall, the film managed to create some buzz through its promotional assets to ensure a fair opening.

Competition in theatres

Apart from an underwhelming buzz, Dhadak 2 will also compete with Son Of Sardaar 2, which releases on the same day. Also, it will face the heat of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. With so many options in theatres, it is likely to secure less screens/shows than expected. However, to some extent, it will cover lost ground due to discounted ticket rates for the opening day.

Dhadak 2 day 1 box office prediction

On the whole, considering the aforementioned factors, Dhadak 2 is aiming for a fair start at the Indian box office. It is likely to earn 5-7 crore net. With such a start, it will miss the spot among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Saiyaara – 22 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.70 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores

