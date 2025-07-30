Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has failed to make any impact at the Indian box office. On the first Tuesday, the film fell below the 2 crore mark for the first time, which is really shocking for such a magnum opus. It started the journey with a bang, registering the record start for the Power Start, but afterwards, it failed to maintain the momentum. As a result, the film might even struggle to reach the 100 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

The Tollywood period action drama was released in theatres on July 24. It got a 4-day extended opening weekend but failed to make full use of it due to the negative word-of-mouth. Still, due to no major competition, it minted some moolah but wasn’t up to the mark. Things have become worse during weekdays as drops have been brutal.

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu did a business of just 1.75 crores on day 6. Compared to day 5’s 2.1 crores, it dropped by 16.66%. Overall, the film has earned only 79.1 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 93.33 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 12.75

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 8 crores

Day 3 – 9.15 crores

Day 4 – 10.6 crores

Day 5 – 2.1 crores

Day 6 – 1.75 crores

Total – 79.1 crores

Budget and recovery

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 79.1 crore net so far. If the collection is compared with the budget, the film has recovered only 26.36% of the total cost. With such returns, it has emerged as a mega disaster at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The period action drama is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It was produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam, under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

