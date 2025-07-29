Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has stunned everyone with its phenomenal run at the Indian box office. After an outstanding opening week, the film refused to slow down and raked in fantastic numbers again during the second weekend. Now, even during weekdays of week 2, it is showing no signs of settling down. Amid such a run, it has already emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Saiyaara enjoys over 450% returns at the Indian box office!

Recently, it surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to emerge as the most profitable film of Bollywood in 2025. Now, it has emerged as the most profitable film among all Indian films. For those who don’t know, it has earned a massive 260.25 crores in 11 days. Compared to the reported budget of 45 crores, the film has made an ROI (return on investment) of 215.25 crores. Calculated further, it has amassed 478.33% returns.

Saiyaara becomes the most profitable Indian film of 2025!

With 478.33% returns, Saiyaara has crossed Babushaan Mohanty’s Bou Buttu Bhuta, which made 439% returns at the Indian box office, to become the most profitable Indian film of 2025. These are the only Indian films of the year that have made over 400% returns.

After Saiyaara and Bou Buttu Bhuta, Chhaava (372% returns), Rekhachithram (350% returns), and Thudarum (335.71%) hold the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Check out the most profitable Indian films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, total collection, and profits:

Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 260.25 crores | Returns – 478.33%

| Collection – | Returns – Bou Buttu Bhuta: Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 16.17 crores | Returns – 439%

| Collection – | Returns – Chhaava: Budget – 130 crores | Collection – 615.39 crores | Returns – 373%

| Collection – | Returns – Rekhachithram: Budget – 6 crores | Collection – 27 crores | Returns – 350%

| Collection – | Returns – Thudarum: Budget – 28 crores | Collection – 122 crores | Returns – 335.71%

More about the film

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama was released on July 18. It also stars Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. It was produced by Yash Raj Films.

