Sanjay Dutt is on a roll with some really big films in the kitty. The veteran Bollywood actor is now making ripples not just in the Hindi belt but also down South. Up next, the actor will be seen in two big projects. From Bollywood, he has Dhurandhar; from the south, he has The Raja Saab. Talking about the latter, the magnum opus marks Sanjay’s first collaboration with Prabhas, and he also has a chance to unleash a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While the 66-year-old actor is already a legend in the Hindi film industry, he’s also exploring the South film industry in full swing. With KGF Chapter 2, he made his debut in Sandalwood. With Leo, he made his acting debut in Kollywood. He debuted in Tollywood with Double iSmart. Apart from these films, the actor also has some big upcoming projects from the South.

The Raja Saab to register a strong start at the worldwide box office

After Double iSmart, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a magnum opus, The Raja Saab. Considering the presence of Prabhas, the film will likely register a smashing start at the worldwide box office. Yes, it is clashing with Dhurandhar on December 5, but still, it has a strong chance of clocking well above 100 crore gross globally.

Sanjay Dutt is likely to achieve a significant day 1 milestone for the third time with South films

If all goes well, The Raja Saab might easily achieve the 125 crore milestone on day 1, and with this, Sanjay Dutt will unleash the respective milestone for the third time with South films.

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 earned a staggering 161.38 crore gross on day 1. Leo smashed a huge 144.38 crore gross on the opening day. With the Prabhas starrer, Dutt will likely achieve this milestone for the third time at the worldwide box office.

More about the film

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi, and also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. It was produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

