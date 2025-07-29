Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has become a juggernaut at the worldwide box office, and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. It had a blast at ticket windows during the second weekend, and now, even during the weekdays of the second week, the film is showing superb hold. In the meantime, it has emerged as the highest-grossing romantic film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

Right from the opening day, the musical romantic drama has been surprising everyone. While in India, it became a sensation from the first day itself, the overseas market, too, has joined the party in the last few days. Speaking about the Indian collection, it has already earned 260.25 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 307.09 crore gross.

Overseas, Saiyaara has pulled off a fantastic total so far. As per the official update, it has earned a staggering 86 crore gross in 11 days. Combining this with Indian gross, the film has earned a whopping 393.09 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 260.25 crores

India gross – 307.09 crores

Overseas gross – 86 crores

Worldwide gross – 393.09 crores

Saiyaara becomes the highest-grossing romantic film!

With a gross of 393.09 crores, Saiyaara has surpassed several Bollywood biggies like Simmba (393.01 crores), Happy New Year (385 crores), and Kick (377 crores).

Before crossing the biggies above, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer also surpassed Kabir Singh (368.32 crores), thus creating history at the worldwide box office. By surpassing Kabir Singh, it has become the highest-grossing romantic film ever. This is really a big feat, and what makes it more special is that the debutants achieved the feat.

More about the film

Saiyaara is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It was theatrically released on July 18. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores, and has already emerged as a historic blockbuster.

