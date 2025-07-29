Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 is just three days from arriving in theatres. Since Ajay is coming fresh from the success of Raid 2, expectations are high for this film. However, it won’t be a solo ride for the biggie as it is clashing with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri’s Dhadak 2. In the current situation, things aren’t looking good, and Ajay’s comedy sequel is looking to register an underwhelming day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Bollywood comedy entertainer is a spiritual sequel to Son Of Sardaar (2012). Since the predecessor was a successful affair, expectations from the sequel are high. Unfortunately, the makers haven’t been able to boost the buzz of the film. Yes, there’s awareness about the release date, but the excitement is missing.

Failed to create the required buzz in the pre-release phase

Both trailers received a decent to mixed response from viewers, and there’s no wow factor in them. Even the songs have failed to create any major impact. Yes, being a sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2 will enjoy a share of audiences on the opening day, but the start could have been much bigger if the promotional assets were good.

Ajay Devgn’s film will face the competition from Dhadak 2 and Saiyaara

Other than the underwhelming promotional material, Son Of Sardaar 2 will face the competition from Dhadak 2. Even Dhadak 2 is a sequel, and since it is backed by Dharma Productions, it will cause a significant dent the screen/show count of Ajay’s film. Also, not to forget that the Saiyaara storm will be there despite the new releases hitting theatres.

Since Dhadak 2 is also a romantic drama, its genre is similar to Saiyaara’s. With two intense love stories back-to-back, there might be a sort of saturation among audiences. In this case, the Ajay Devgn starrer might get some benefit, but the impact won’t be that big.

Son Of Sardaar 2 day 1 box office prediction

On the whole, Son Of Sardaar 2 is looking to start its journey on an underwhelming note at the Indian box office, with day 1 collection expected to be 9–11 crore net. This is a fair start, but not up to the mark, considering the fact that the predecessor opened at 10.72 crores in 2012.

It will be a big setback for Ajay Devgn since, with Raid 2, he delivered a day 1 of 19.71 crores a couple of months back. If a comparison is made, Ajay’s upcoming entertainer aims for a 54.33-44.19% lower score than Raid 2.

