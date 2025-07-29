Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is a success at the box office. It is nearing its saturation in India and has wrapped up its run overseas. Internationally, the sports comedy drama ends its theatrical journey as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn overseas?

RS Prasanna’s directorial began its international run on a promising note. It raked in 7.38 crores, performing much better than Sky Force, Jaat, and other Bollywood releases of 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par enjoyed a slightly over five-week run at the overseas box office. It concluded its lifetime, accumulating 69.50 crore gross. The Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer is the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

It missed the #3 spot by only 50 lakhs as Housefull 5 wrapped up its overseas run at 70 crore gross. Albeit, it’s been a successful journey for RS Prasanna and his team!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (2025):

Chhaava: 100.90 crores Saiyaara: 86 crores* Housefull 5: 70 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 69.50 crores Sikandar: 58 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection

At the domestic box office, Aamir Khan’s film is still minting moolah. In 39 days, it has garnered an estimated 166.28 crore net. The daily collection has now fallen below 10 lakhs, which means it will soon make its way out of theatres.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below (after 39 days):

India net: 166.28 crores *

* India gross: 196.21 crores

Overseas gross: 69.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 265.71 crores

The sports comedy drama is also the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is behind Chhaava (827.06 crores), Saiyaara (393.09 crores*), and Housefull 5 (304.12 crores).

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

