Saiyaara has finally broken its double-digit streak at the box office. But it happened after 10 long days, which is a huge achievement in itself. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer enjoyed a rock-solid hold but missed entry into the top 10 highest second Mondays in the history of Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 11 report!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 11 in India?

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara garnered 9.50 crores on day 11. It suffered a 48.64% drop compared to 18.50 crores earned on last Friday. The momentum is solid, although there’s unexpected competition from the Indian animated film Mahavatar Narsimha.

The overall 11-day total at the Indian box office is 260.25 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 307.09 crores. Saiyaara will enjoy an uninterrupted run until the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 in the next three days.

Check out the box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Weekend 2: 75.50 crores

Day 11: 9.50 crores

Total: 260.25 crores

Saiyaara misses entry into the top 10 2nd Mondays of Bollywood

Mohit Suri’s directorial needed a minimum of 12.40 crores to beat Kashmir Files and steal the 10th spot among the 10 highest 2nd Monday collections in history of Bollywood. However, it has managed to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (9.10 crores) and stands at the 11th spot. For the unversed, Stree 2 tops the list with earnings of a whopping 20.20 crores.

In Hindi cinema, Pushpa 2 ranks at #1 with collections of 20.50 crores, while Saiyaara stands at the 13th spot.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (11 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 260.25 crores

India gross: 307.09 crores

ROI: 478%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5: Game Over For Pawan Kalyan’s Biggie, Drops By Almost 72% From Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News