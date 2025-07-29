Hombale Films is roaring loud at the box office with Mahavatar Narsimha. Ashwin Kumar‘s directorial debut has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film in history. It is also officially a success within 4 days of its theatrical run, with impressive profits. Scroll below for a detailed breakdown!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 4

Despite a working Monday, Mahavatar Narsimha added 5.55 crores to the kitty on day 4, all languages included. The animated epic mythological action film is performing the best in the Hindi belt. The second-best performing language is Telugu, followed by Kannada.

In India, the net collection after 4 days stands at 21.10 crores, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 24.89 crores.

Take a look at the detailed 4-day breakdown of Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection (language-wise):

Hindi: 14.70 crores

Telugu: 5.57 crores

Kannada: 49 lakhs

Tamil: 25 lakhs

Malayalam: 9 lakhs

Total: 21.10 crores

What is the Mahavatar Narsimha budget?

As per online reports, Hombale Films has created the film based on the demon king Hiranyakashipu, at a production cost of 15 crores. In only 4 days, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a success at the box office. In fact, it has raked in return on investment of 6.10 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 40.66%

It will become a hit once it earns 30 crores at the Indian box office, a feat it will achieve in the next 2-3 days!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary (4 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 21.10 crores

India gross: 24.89 crores

ROI: 40.66%

More about Mahavatar Narsimha

Hombale Films‘ epic animated mythological action drama was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is co-produced by Kleem Productions. The story revolves around Hiranyakashipu, the demon king who declares himself a god after gaining immense power. He opposes Lord Vishnu, but his son is a devotee of the Almighty. In order to protect the son, Prahlad, Vishnu incarnates as Narasimha and defeats the demon king!

It is the first installment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Confirmed To Rewrite History After 6 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News