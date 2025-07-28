Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, was released on July 25, 2025, and witnessed immense success. It is now heading for international release. The film has delivered a powerful theatrical experience to the audience and shows consistent growth at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha also became the highest-grossing animated film of India, earning 11.1 crore at the Hindi box office as of Day 3. Riding the wave of success, the movie is now going beyond borders to win over global audiences.

When & Where Will Mahavatar Narsimha Release Globally?

After attracting huge audiences to theatres in India, Mahavatar Narsimha’s growing popularity has paved the way for international releases in Australia, the Middle East, the UK, Singapore, and North America. The movie will be released in these locations on July 31, 2025.

This marks an exceptional achievement for an Indian animated film and sets new benchmarks for the genre. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the movie’s release in respective international locations. One of the posts, dedicated to the Australia release, reads, “The divine roar echoes across the world… and now, it reaches Australia. #MahavatarNarsimha is all set to ignite the screens across Australia from JULY 31st, releasing through @tolly_movies. Come and be part of this divine cinematic experience.”

Similarly, the release in the Middle East, the UK, Singapore, and North America was also announced via social media.

A Look At The Complete Lineup Of The Animated Franchise About Lord Vishnu’s Divine Avatars

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ officially announced lineup for the ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The lineup will also include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. It is presented by Hombale Films. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.

You can check out the trailer of the movie below:

