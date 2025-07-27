Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha has created history with only the Hindi collections. In two days, the film stands at a total net Hindi collection of 4.6 crore. The film is now heading towards the biggest milestone at the box office for an animated film in India.

Second-Highest-Grossing Animation Film In India

The animation has surpassed Roadside Romeo, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Jugal Hansraj. Roadside Romeo earned 4.54 crore in its lifetime and was the second-highest-grossing animation film of Bollywood. It has now been pushed to the third spot!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 2

Mahavatar Narsimha earned 3.2 crore on day 2, Saturday, July 27, which is a jump of 128% from the previous day, which brought 1.4 crore on the opening day. The total two days of the film stand at 4.6 crore!

Only 78 Lakh Away From The Next Milestone!

Mahavatar Narsimha is now only 78 lakh away from axing Hanuman and claiming the spot for the highest-grossing animation film of Bollywood. Apart from the Hindi version, the animation film is also earning in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Currently, the film is the second highest grossing animation film of Bollywood, currently.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing animation films of Bollywood (India net collections).

Hanuman: 5.38 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 4.6 crore Roadside Romeo: 4.54 crore Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan: 4.05 crore Motu Patlu King Of Kings: 4.44 crore Chhota Bheem And The Throne Of Bali: 3.93 crore Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama: 3.91 crore Chhota Bheem Himalayan Adventure: 3.9 crore Jumbo: 2.52 crore Return Of Hanuman: 1.85 crore

