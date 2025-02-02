Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is having a steady run at the box office despite a barrage of releases in the theaters. The Japanese – Indian animation film has managed to maintain a pace at the box office and stands at a total of 3.23 crore at the box office in 9 days.

Beats Many Indian Animation Films

The animation film has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of many Indian animation films, including Hanuman Da Damdaar, which had Salman Khan voicing Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Da Damdar earned 1.13 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, February 1, the animation film took a massive 200% jump at the box office from its previous day and earned 15 lakh. On the second Friday, January 31, the film earned only 5 lakh at the box office.

Here is the nine-day breakdown of the animated mythology drama at the box office.

Week 1: 3.03 crore

Day 8: 5 lakh*

Day 9: 15 lakh*

Total: 3.23 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama VS Hanuman!

With the 3.23 crore box office collection, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is inching towards the highest-grossing animation film in Indian Cinema – Hanuman! Produced by Percept Picture Company, the mythological animation film earned 5.38 crore at the box office.

The Return Of Hanuman

Interestingly, Hanuman was followed by a sequel, The Return of Hanuman, in 2007, directed by Anurag Kashyap, which earned 1.85 crore at the box office. Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has already surpassed the Hanuman sequel and now needs only 2.15 crore to beat Hanuman, which was released in 2005.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Box Office: Sky Force Ends Salman Khan’s Monarch-Reign After 448 Days With The Biggest Bollywood Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News