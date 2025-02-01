Bollywood films over the years have attained massive box office milestones including crore of clubs in terms of collections and fee of actors, profits ranging from 500+ crore to 1000% making unbelievable new records and targets for the generations of films to come. However, there was once a time that Bollywood box office struggled so much so that it delivered only one blockbuster in a single year!

It was on Februrary 1, 2002, that Bipasha Basu broke stereotypes and delivered a horror film Raaz, that witnessed unprecendented success. The film was the first blockbuster of the year 2002 and it stayed the only blockbuster of the year 2002!

Raaz Box Office, Budget & Recovery

Raaz was mounted on a budget of 5 crore at the box office, and it earned 22 crore in its lifetime. The film made a profit of 340%, which was unbelievable and unheard of, for a horror film at that time. Bipasha Basu turned into a superstar with the success of the horror film.

Raaz VS Devdas!

Raaz was the second highest-grossing film of 2002 but delivered profits much higher than the highest-grossing film of that year – Devdas. Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer earned 42.5 crore in their lifetime, registering a profit of 41.67%.

Hits Of 2002

The year 2002 witnessed only one blockbuster – Raaz and only three hit films – Devdas, Saathiya, and Ek Chhoti Si Love Story! Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai was a plus affair at the box office, as per Box Office India.

Check out the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2002.

Devdas: 42.50 crore Raaz: 22 crore Kaante: 21 crore Aankhen: 18 crore Humraaz: 17 crore Awara Paagal Deewana: 16.50 crore Saathiya: 15.50 crore Company: 14.25 crore Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam: 13 crore Maa Tujhe Salaam: 13.75 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

