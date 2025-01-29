Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi’s shortlived love story was one of the most sensational relationships in Bollywood. The couple started dating in the early 2000s and reportedly broke up around the end of 2004. However, their relationship was marred by controversies, especially because of the infamous press conference by Vivek wherein he blamed Salman Khan for allegedly abusing him and Aishwarya after they began dating.

However, did you know that Aishwarya was once visibly uncomfortable after watching Vivek hosting an award function? The incident took place after the actress’ marriage to now-husband Abhishek Bachchan wherein she attended the function with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about the same, the throwback video that went viral from Reddit has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sitting beside her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. She could be seen chatting and smiling away with Big B until she spots Vivek stepping into the stage to host the event. This makes the Jodhaa Akbar actress extremely uncomfortable.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan immediately tries to shift her gaze from the stage to avoid eye contact with Vivek Oberoi. Amitabh Bachchan could also be seen looking awkward at the sight of the Shootout At Lokhandwala actor. However, he still clapped for Vivek while he was hosting his segment. Not only this, but the Guzaarish actress was seen talking to designer Manish Malhotra, who was sitting beside her, to shift her focus elsewhere.

However, the video further shows that Vivek Oberoi went on to sit just a seat away from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after getting off the stage. This made the Devdas actress even more uncomfortable. The actress’ discomfort at the award function had grabbed several eyeballs back then.

It was rumored that Vivek Oberoi’s press conference had led to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan going downhill. The duo reportedly broke up somewhere between 2004 and 2005. While Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka Alva in October 2010.

Take A Look At The Video

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Dilip Kumar Refused To Work With This Actress, Believing She Lacked ‘Seductive Appeal’: “I Felt She Was Too Delicate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News