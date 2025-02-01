Basil Joseph has arrived yet again in 2025 with his second film Ponman after Pravinkoodu Shappu. In two days, the film stands at a total collection of 1.37 crore at the box office and, surprisingly, is on its way to the budget recovery already!

While the film opened at 75 lakh at the box office on the opening day, it earned 62 lakh on day 2, January 31, Friday. It would be interesting to see if the film reaches the 3 crore mark over the weekend.

Ponman Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a reported budget of 3 crore at the box office and with the 1.37 crore collection in two days, the film has already recovered 45% of its budget already, in only 48 hours.

2nd Malayalam Success Of 2025?

The comedy film is on its way to become the second Malayalam success of 2025 at the box office after Rekhachithram that earned massive profit at the box office. Recovering the 3 crore budget over the weekend, Basil Joseph’s Ponman will enter the profit-making zone at the box office – an achievement that has been failed to reach by other potential releases – Identity, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse and Pravinkoodu Shappu.

About Ponman

Helmed by Jotish Shankar, the Malayalam film has been rated 7.9 on IMDb. Starring Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijo Mol Jose the official synopsis of the film says, “Gold dealer Ajesh lends precious sovereigns for a village wedding, but finds himself in danger when the bride’s criminal husband schemes to keep the gold and silence him forever.”

