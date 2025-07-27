Rajinikanth’s Coolie is less than three weeks away from hitting the big screen, and the excitement is in the air. The hype is tremendous not just in India but even in the overseas market, and the film is expected to pull off insane numbers. At the USA box office, the advance booking for premiere shows has already started, and it’s no surprise that the response has been terrific so far. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now a brand in himself and is considered one of the exciting filmmakers of modern India. His collaboration with Thalaiva has left everyone excited, as the combination is expected to be deadly. Apart from this duo, the promotional assets have done well so far, and all eyes are now set on how the trailer turns out. But even before the trailer arrives, the film is showing its potential through pre-sales.

Coolie sets the USA box office on fire with premieres’ advance booking!

In the USA, shows have been listed for premieres. As per Venky Box Office, Coolie has sold over 16K tickets (as of 7 a.m. IST) at the box office in the country. These ticket sales comprise 761 shows allocated at 342 locations. If we talk about the collection, the film has already grossed around $437K through premieres’ pre-sales, which equals 3.77 crores in Indian rupees.

Such numbers are simply superb and clearly show that Coolie is going to have a blast at the USA box office. Irrespective of the content, the film can fetch record-breaking numbers. The premieres are scheduled for August 13, so the film has 17 days to go.

North America break-even and recovery

Reportedly, the North American (USA and Canada) break-even of the Rajinikanth starrer is $7.5 million (64.8 crores). If we calculate, the film has already recovered 5.7% of its breakeven target even without the help from Canada.

More about Coolie

Coolie will witness its full-fledged release on August 14. It also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores and was produced by Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Fawad Khan’s The Legend Of Maula Jatt Stays Undefeated As #1 Punjabi Grosser For Almost 33 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News