Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run soon. The film has already made its OTT premiere and is enjoying all the praise from viewers. Amid this, the theatrical run has almost concluded, and is heading for a worldwide box office lifetime of below 140 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime drama enjoyed positive reviews from critics upon its release. It had the potential to score big, comfortably touching the 175 crore mark globally. Unfortunately, despite positive audience feedback, it couldn’t reach its full potential. The biggest reason behind this is said to be the serious setting of the film. It wasn’t a typical commercial entertainer, which restricted its reach.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office in 32 days?

Coming to the latest update, Kuberaa has earned 90.78 crore net at the Indian box office in 32 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 107.12 crore gross. Overseas, it concluded its run at 31.6 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 138.72 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 90.78 crores

India gross – 107.12 crores

Overseas gross – 31.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 138.72 crores

Kuberaa is Nagarjuna’s top grosser post-COVID

With 138.72 crore gross in the kitty, Kuberaa is already Nagarjuna‘s highest-grossing film (in a main role) in the post-COVID era by a big margin. It is standing ahead of Bangarraju (62.03 crores), by a margin of 76.69 crores.

Take a look at the worldwide box office performance of Nagarjuna’s films post-COVID:

Kuberaa – 138.72 crores

Bangarraju – 62.03 crores

Naa Saami Ranga – 37.30 crores

The Ghost – 10.59 crores

More about the film

The crime drama was theatrically released on June 20. It was produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. Reportedly, it was made on a huge budget of 120 crores, making it Dhanush’s most expensive film to date.

