The fever of Saiyaara has gripped the entire nation, creating ripples at the Indian box office. While the buzz was good in the pre-release phase, no one ever thought it would earn over 80 crores during the opening weekend. If the weekend was not enough, the film stunned everyone with its insane first Monday. It scored higher than the opening day and made a rocking entry into the 100 crore club. With such a run, it has now emerged as a clean hit in just 4 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The collection of over 100 crores in the first four days indicates a strong appetite for romantic films. The latest release is expected to open the floodgates for more intense love stories in Bollywood. This success is more special because it stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their big-screen debut with the film.

Saiyaara secures a hit verdict at the Indian box office!

In the first four days, Saiyaara clocked a huge 108.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared to the reported budget of 45 crores, the film has already made an ROI (return on investment) of 63.75 crores. Calculated further, it has made 141.66% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict.

It’s second hit of 2025 for Bollywood!

By securing a hit verdict, Saiyaara has emerged as the second Bollywood film to achieve the feat in 2025. Chhaava was the first film, which emerged as a hit in no time and eventually settled for a super-duper hit verdict. Even the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer will likely secure the super-duper hit verdict very soon.

Today, the musical romantic drama will secure a super hit verdict with returns going above 150%. It will become super duper hit after making 200% returns, which will happen once the film earns 135 crore net.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crores

Collection – 108.75 crores

ROI – 63.75 crores

ROI% – 141.66%

Verdict – Hit

