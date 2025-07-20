Saiyaara movie is winning the hearts of the audience. It’s been a long time since we witnessed some magic happening in the theaters. All the shows of the film are going almost housefull, showcasing that fans are accepting the romantic storyline told by director Mohit Suri.

Additionally, the performances of both stars are highly praised by the audience. Aneet Padda’s reactions and her acting skills add more value to the movie, making it compelling to watch.

On the other side, Ahaan Panday left a major mark on his debut in theaters and is well appreciated by the audience.

How much Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday earn from Saiyaara

A major query arises about how much Aneet and Ahaan earn from their recently released romantic film. According to a report from Siasat, the stars have earned around Rs. 3 to 5 crores. Further, the source disclosed that since Ahaan belongs to a well-known family, he is believed to have earned more than the female lead.

For those who might not know, Ahaan is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday.

It’s important to note that the numbers are not purely accurate, but it is somewhat the amount paid to the newcomers by the YRF.

What is the box office collection of Saiyaara after the end of the second day?

Saiyaara is soaring high at the box office, and the numbers speak for themselves. The film raked in an impressive Rs 21 crore on its opening day — a remarkable feat for newcomers in the industry.

The momentum didn’t slow down on Day 2 either. As per early estimates, Saiyaara earned between Rs 22.50 to 23.50 crore on Saturday, showcasing a strong upward trend driven by positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest.

With this, the film’s two-day total stands between Rs 43.75 to 44.75 crore, setting the stage for a blockbuster opening weekend.

