Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses major plot points and key revelations from the Saiyaara movie.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara movie is making waves among the audience. Positive reviews are everywhere on the internet, and the romantic film is already winning hearts nationwide. People are also praising Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s acting, which has made the story presentation more appealing.

Ahaan plays Krish Kapoor, whereas Aneet plays the female lead, Vaani. In this article, we will discuss the ending of Saiyaara and whether Krish and Vaani end up together in the film.

What Happens To Vaani & Krish Towards The End Of Saiyaara?

Due to suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s, Vaani starts forgetting not only general things but also the love of her life, Krish Kapoor. The singer tries his best to support Vaani, but things start falling apart when she forgets about her breakup with Mahesh, who was her college senior and ex-boyfriend. Mahesh attempts to take advantage of this, even during a concert, but Krish stops him in his tracks.

Also, in one of the instances, Vaani addresses Krish as Mahesh, but the lover boy still absorbs all the pain in his heart. Krish also shares a story with Vaani by referring to the tale of his friend, whose girlfriend is slowly going away from him. He says she is going to the place where his friend can never be, despite leaving the rest of the world. Hearing this, Vaani writes the song Saiyaara and tells Krish to give it to his friend. She asserts that after listening to his song, her girlfriend will never go anywhere.

One day, Vaani suddenly disappears from Krish’s life. He tries his best to find her for months, but ultimately realizes that making the Saiyaara song a viral success is the only way to find Vaani. He and the band make Saiyaara a global sensation, leading to their international concert at Wembley Stadium.

While preparing for the concert at the stadium, the crew and the entire band check viral reels of their songs. Suddenly, they realize that Vaani is in one of the reels from Himachal Pradesh. Krish leaves everything behind and immediately rushes to Himachal to find his love. He reaches an ashram and finds that Vaani.

However, by this time, Vaani had forgotten everything, even Krish, but the singer tries his best to help Vaani remember their past moments. Krish’s nostalgic attempt ends up working, and Vaani finally recognizes Krish Kapoor. Later, they go to Wembley for the concert and celebrate the success together.

Do Vaani & Krish End Up Together In Saiyaara?

In the film’s concluding moments, Vaani and Krish marry each other. The movie’s ending showcases their wedding rituals, leaving the audience with a happy finale. The story might be simple, but Mohit Suri‘s direction and the fresh pairing of Ahaan and Aneet are already making the film a commercial and critical success.

