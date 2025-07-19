Mohit Suri’s latest release, the romantic drama Saiyaara, hit theatres yesterday and is making headlines for all the right reasons. From its soulful music and the lead cast (Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda) to positive early reviews, it looks like Yash Raj Films might have a musical blockbuster on its hands. Moreover, on BookMyShow, the movie currently holds a brilliant rating of 9.2/10.

Adding to the buzz, early viewers have rated the film on IMDb, and the score so far is impressive. But the big question remains: Has Saiyaara managed to surpass the IMDb rating of Mohit Suri’s thematically similar and beloved 2013 hit Aashiqui 2? Read on to find out.

Do you still cry when you rewatch the movie? If so, what hits you so hard?#Aashiqui2 pic.twitter.com/1xXFhDNJIG — Anil (@AnilWithDreams) July 16, 2025

Saiyaara vs. Aashiqui 2 – IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, Saiyaara boasts an impressive IMDb user rating of 8.8/10. On the other hand, Aashiqui 2, which featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, received a score of 7.1/10 on the platform. Clearly, Saiyaara is currently leading with a significantly higher rating. That said, IMDb ratings often fluctuate as more viewers share their opinions. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the numbers shift in the coming days and whether Saiyaara can maintain its lead.

What Is Saiyaara About?

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama is hailed as an intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. The underlying plot revolves around two youngsters, Vaani and Krish (played by Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda). While Vaani is a passionate writer, Krish is a hot-headed, struggling singer. But when the two meet, sparks fly, and they create music that reflects their emotions. Despite their contrasting worlds, it becomes clear they’re meant for each other, but will they even realize it in time with all their problems and insecurities?

I didn’t expect #Saiyaara to hit me like this. Every emotion felt real. Every look, every silence—so powerful. Bollywood, take notes. This is how you make romance resonate. pic.twitter.com/gDvSSJkodd — Manisha (@Manishapatel99) July 18, 2025

Saiyaara Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Saiyaara here to get a glimpse of the lead characters, its emotional storyline, and the soulful musical backdrop.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Sunny Leone Recreates Her Viral Song Pink Lips—Internet Goes Wild, Calls It Nostalgia Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News