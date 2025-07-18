Sunny Leone has always raised temperatures with her electrifying moves in songs like Baby Doll, Laila, and more. Her fans can’t forget her hit track Pink Lips, and over a decade later, she has recreated the Meet Bros’ song. For those who grooved to this Hate Story 2 song when it was released in 2014, it’s not just a song—it’s a moment all over again.

Sunny Leone has brought back the magic of her iconic track Pink Lips, years after its original release, and this time, it’s trending all over again. The viral hook step has taken over Instagram and reels, with creators grooving to the beat, and now, the original star herself has joined in.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Sunny flawlessly recreates the signature dance step, adding her signature charm and energy to the moment. It’s a full-circle moment for fans who remember the craze when the song was first released, and now a whole new generation is discovering its appeal.

How Internet Reacted To Sunny Leone’s Recreation

The moment Sunny Leone dropped the recreated video on her Instagram handle in collaboration with Meet Bros and T-Series, the comments section was flooded. Netizens are calling it a nostalgia hit. One user commented, “Back to the eraa..”, a second commented, “our favorite song!” Third user wrote, “Oh… What a nostalgia!”. People also mentioned that they miss Sunny Leone and her songs from that time. Someone commented, “I miss her prime time”, and another wrote, “we miss our sunny.”

Sunny Leone’s streak with chart-topping hits and viral dance numbers is truly unmatched. This nostalgic revival only proves that her fan-favorite tracks—be it Baby Doll, Laila, or Pink Lips—still rule the charts and the internet every time she takes the stage.

