The year 2025 has offered some of the most-talked-about original films on OTT platforms. One of the most talked-about original OTT films currently is R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix. Next week, it will be Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen – an original film arriving on JioHotstar! The list of the top 5 most-viewed OTT films in 2025 is ruled by Saif Ali Khan!

Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Rule OTT!

While Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief takes the top spot, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, along with Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan, takes the third spot in the same list! Netflix girl Yami Gautam rules at the second spot with Dhoom Dhaam, co-starring Pratik Gandhi!

Netflix Dominates The Top 5

Netflix dominates the top 5 list of the most-viewed OTT original films of 2025. Four out of these five films arrived on Netflix. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs arrived on Zee 5 and was one of the most-talked-about films this year but it secured the fourth spot!

Biggest Debut Of 2025

Interestingly, Jewel Thief also secured the biggest debut week viewership on Netflix with 7.8 million views. This was followed by Dhoom Dhaam with 4.1 million views on number 2 and Nadaaniyan with debut week viewership of 3.9 million at number 3.

Jewel Thief – 10th Most Viewed Streaming Content Of 2025!

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Netflix film is also the 10th most-viewed original content of 2025, including a list of the most-viewed shows and films combined.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed OTT original films of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Jewel Thief (Netflix): 13.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.1 Million Nadaaniyan (Netflix): 8.9 Million Mrs (Zee 5): 7.3 Million Test (Netflix): 6.5 Million

Note: The numbers are taken from the official data released by Ormax’s half yearly report from Jan – June 2025.

