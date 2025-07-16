Almighty Motion Picture has officially acquired the book rights to Sabu: The Remarkable Story Of India’s First Actor In Hollywood, the biography of Sabu Dastagir, India’s first international movie star, written by Debleena Majumdar. The cinematic and soul-stirring biography traces Sabu’s life from colonial India to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and chronicles a forgotten epic of fame, war, identity, and legacy.

Who Was Sabu Dastagir?

Sabu Dastagir was the son of a Mahout from Mysore who rose from the elephant stables to become India’s first international movie star and ruled Hollywood. He made his acting debut in Elephant Boy based on the story Toomai of the Elephants from Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1894).

The film was directed by documentary filmmaker Robert J. Flaherty, who produced some of the Indian footage, with supervising director Zoltan Korda, who completed the film and won the Best Director Award at the Venice Film Festival. Elephant Boy was made at the London Films studios at Denham and Mysore.

Sabu eventually went on to star in classics like The Thief of Bagdad, Jungle Book (1942), and Black Narcissus, becoming a box office sensation and a cultural bridge between East and West. Sabu is also considered a war hero since he served as a decorated air gunner in World War II. He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Is Sabu Dastagir’s Story Being Made Into A Biopic?

The legendary actor’s story traverses continents, cultures, and eras and will be developed into a high-budget cinematic feature film and/or premium web series. The biopic would celebrate Sabu’s iconic journey through colonial India, wartime Europe, and golden-era Hollywood.

What Did The Team Behind Sabu Dastagir’s Biopic Say?

Prabhleen Sandhu, Producer, Almighty Motion Picture, spoke about the biopic and said, “Sabu’s story deserves to be told with grandeur and truth. He wasn’t just India’s first global star—he was a bridge between worlds, cultures, and eras. To bring his story to the screen is more than filmmaking—it’s preserving a legacy the world must never forget and is a responsibility we hold close to our hearts.”

Debleena Majumdar, author of Sabu: The Remarkable Story Of India’s First Actor In Hollywood, added, “Thanks a lot to my literary agent Mr. Suhail Mathur for believing in me and for not only getting me a book deal & an AV one but for also sharing the amazing idea and Almighty Motion Picture for finding value in the story and for shaping it with this brilliant vision. It was an honour to research on this book and more importantly to learn about how cinema and movies evolved through world-changing global events.”

