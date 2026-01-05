James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash has emerged as a good success story at the Indian box office. When it arrived, Dhurandhar’s fever had gripped the nation. Still, with its share of audiences intact, the Hollywood magnum opus managed to do well, and now, it has almost touched the 175 crore mark. Speaking about the next milestone, it is set to become the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

Avatar 3 made 160.2 crores during the first two weeks. The third weekend started with an expected drop, scoring 3.4 crores on the third Friday, day 15. On Saturday, day 16, it displayed a good jump and scored 5.15 crores. On Sunday, day 17, it jumped slightly and earned 5.25 crores. Overall, it earned 13.8 crores during the third weekend.

Speaking about the total collection, Avatar: Fire And Ash has earned 174 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 212.25 crore gross. From the present position, the film needs 26 crores more to earn 200 crore net, which looks out of reach.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Week 2 – 50.7 crores

Day 15 – 3.4 crores

Day 16 – 5.15 crores

Day 17 – 5.25 crores

Total- 174 crores

Set to surpass The Jungle Book

With 174 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash is already the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. With 14.01 crores more, it’ll surpass The Jungle Book (188 crores) to claim the fifth spot. The feat is likely to be achieved during the fourth week.

Take a look at the top 10 Hollywood grossers in India (net collection):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crores Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crores Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores The Jungle Book – 188 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash – 174 crores (17 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crores Avatar – 141.25 crores Mufasa: The Lion King – 135.35 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 135 crores

