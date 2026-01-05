Hugh Jackman’s new musical biopic Song Sung Blue is finding its place with viewers in the US. The response to the movie has been largely positive. However, in a very competitive winter market, featuring giants like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2, Song Sung Blue has had a relatively modest turnout.

Word of mouth continues to support the film, and the performances by Jackman and Kate Hudson are often cited as the strongest reasons people are showing up to theaters to watch the movie.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance So Far

With a production price tag of $30 million, Song Sung Blue has now reached a worldwide box office total of $30 million. Nearly 83% of that total comes from the United States, where the film has earned $24.9 million so far. Overseas markets have contributed $5.1 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $24.9 million

International – $5.1 million

Total – $30 million

Released on Christmas Day, the movie opened in 2,578 theaters across the US. The first day brought in $4.4 million domestically, followed by an opening weekend total of $7 million.

Second Weekend Performance Shows Minor Drop

During the second weekend, the movie’s theater count increased by 118, reaching 2,705 locations. Friday marked the start of a $5.8 million weekend total, reflecting a drop of only 17.9% from the debut weekend, with a per-screen average of $2,147. Even then, the film remained outside the top 5 domestic titles due to intense competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, The Housemaid, and Marty Supreme.

Break-Even Even Still a Goal

Song Sung Blue’s financial goals extend beyond current results. The musical biopic faces a $75 million break-even point, once marketing costs are factored in. However, reaching that mark remains distant for now. The producers appear focused on sustained play rather than short bursts, aiming to avoid the fate of modestly priced films that fall short despite careful spending.

Right now, domestic projections place the musical drama between $38 million and $45 million in the US. Continued audience interest and long-term scheduling could help narrow the remaining gap.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

