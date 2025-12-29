Hugh Jackman returned to musicals with Song Sung Blue, a move that feels surprising after his stint as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine last year. In the film, he shares the screen with Kate Hudson as the Sardina couple, two regular people who find purpose by forming a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. The move feels natural for Jackman, whose singing career has always followed him alongside blockbuster fame.

The Reviews Have Set A Positive Tone So Far

The critics’ reactions had set the tone for Song Sung Blue even before audiences settled into their theater seats. The reviews were mainly positive, placing the film at a steady 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie carried a warm buzz, driven by its musical heart and the promise of seeing Jackman and Hudson share the screen in a love story shaped by songs and struggle.

Song Sung Blue Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Audience Records

Once viewers had their say, the story shifted significantly. Based on more than 1000 verified viewer ratings, the audience score climbed to an impressive 98%, setting a new personal record for Jackman on Rotten Tomatoes. This score now surpasses Deadpool and Wolverine, which previously held the top audience approval rating at 94%.

Why Critics & Fans Agree

Critics and audiences are aligned on why the film works. Craig Brewer’s direction frames a couple facing hardship and pushing forward together, even when the storytelling shows a few rough edges. The movie may not aim for flawless biopic territory, yet it stays engaging through strong chemistry and a sincere love story carried on by Hudson and Jackman. The performances keep the emotional thread alive from start to finish.

What’s Next For Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson

Song Sung Blue’s release stands as Jackman’s only new film in the past year and a half, though his calendar fills up again in 2026. His upcoming projects include the whodunnit, The Sheep Detectives, and the thriller, The Death of Robin Hood. Hudson continues her run on television as well, set to return as Isla Gordon in Netflix’s Running Point season 2.

Song Sung Blue continues its run in theaters, carried by music, romance, and an outpouring of fan love that few musicals enjoy today.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: How Vecna Plans To Destroy Hawkins

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News