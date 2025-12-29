The second volume of Stranger Things season 5 finally dropped on December 25, 2025. We watched with bated breath as Vecna’s plans slowly became clearer. Most fans have already watched the latest episodes, while others are lining up their schedules to watch them. Viewers who have watched Volume 2 have some lingering questions, which we will address in this article.

What Will Vecna Do With The Hawkins Kids In The Finale?

Vecna, also known as Mr. Whatsit to the kids of Hawkins, initiated his dark mission by targeting Holly Wheeler and trapping her through intense mental manipulation. Later, with the help of Demogorgons, he finally captured her in a place called the Memory Prison.

Slowly, Vecna started capturing more kids from Hawkins. He chose emotionally weak children, filled with fear, or haunted by painful memories from their past.

Fans who have followed the series know that Will Byers was the first child Vecna managed to control. This happened because of Will’s deep inner fears. Volume 2 concluded with a chilling scene in which Mr. Whatsit sits at a table with several children. They all join hands as Vecna takes control over them.

The reason behind this is clear. Vecna, armed with the powers of twelve children, wants to collide Dimension X (The Abyss) with the real world of Hawkins. When the two dimensions merge, Vecna plans to destroy everything and create a new world. His ultimate goal is to rule over this newly created world. The real answers, however, will be revealed in the finale episode.

Will Mind Flayer Return In The Finale?

Viewers who watched the season closely noticed an interesting detail during Holly Wheeler’s escape from Camazotz. She releases strange particles from her mouth. These particles appear to be connected to the Mind Flayer.

Adding to the mystery, the cave’s structure looks similar to the dead body of the Mind Flayer. Many fans have shared a similar observation on X, which has sparked a new theory.

Vecna may be attempting to revive the Mind Flayer using its corpse. However, the answer will only be revealed in the finale. For now, fans can only wait for the truth, which will finally unfold on New Year’s Eve when the Finale premieres on Netflix.

