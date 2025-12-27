For a long time, fans were uncertain about the romantic status of Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers. Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 finally provides a clear answer, and it comes through a quiet yet deeply emotional moment rather than a dramatic fight.

In the series Stranger Things, Nancy and Jonathan started dating in Season 2. This relationship developed against the backdrop of loss, fear, and the Upside Down. However, as the story progressed, what had once brought these two characters together began to overwhelm them.

In Season 4, there were signs of serious cracks in their relationship for the first time. Jonathan moved away to Lenora, California, leaving Nancy in Hawkins. The distance between the lovers makes it amply clear that they were not on the same page regarding their future. That tension did not disappear in Season 5, even after both returned to Hawkins.

Stranger Things 5: How Nancy & Jonathan’s Relationship Slowly Fell Apart

In Season 5, Jonathan is clearly holding something back. He lets Nancy believe that he applied to Emerson College along with her, but in reality, he never did. This secret weighs even more, considering that the viewers are about to discover that Jonathan has been carrying an engagement ring with him, hoping that commitment will be the answer to their problems.

Meanwhile, Nancy is taking a different approach. She takes control of the dangerous missions in the Upside Down world and becomes one of the group’s leading voices. However, she is also expected to handle complex emotions, not only towards Jonathan but also towards Steve Harrington. Their love was important, but their relationship was at its end.

The Scene That Ends Everything

The most crucial moment comes when Nancy and Jonathan are trapped in a room in the Upside Down. The space is filling with a strange liquid, and they believe they may not survive. With nothing left to lose, they finally speak honestly.

Both realise that their relationship was built during trauma and that, over time, it became suffocating. Jonathan then admits the truth about Emerson College. After that, he takes out the ring, but instead of proposing, he explains that he no longer believes marriage would fix anything. He calls it an “un proposal,” accepting that letting go is the right choice.

The Duffer Brothers talk about Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship after #StrangerThings5 Vol. 2: “That’s a breakup. They are broken up. I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself.” pic.twitter.com/TEWQBeCLg6 — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) December 26, 2025

Nancy accepts this honestly. They say they love each other, but it is clear this is not a fresh start. It is closure.

Later, Matt Duffer confirmed that this moment was a breakup. Jonathan throwing the ring away makes it final. Their love mattered, but their relationship had reached its end.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Kristina Is Taken Aback, Lulu & Nathan Bond While Laura Gets Some New Intel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News