The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady and Sarah bonding. On the other hand, Xander apologized to Maggie. Jeremy helped Julie prepare for the ornament-hanging party. Lani comforted JJ. And then last but not least, Jack and Jennifer brought Thomas and Charlotte home.

From planning and team-ups to gifts and weddings, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Rafe delivering bad news to Gabi. What is it going to be about? Steve and Kayla have the perfect farewell to Christmas, while Alex and Stephanie get a moment alone. Marlena finds comfort with Roman. Lastly, Lucas and Philip share Christmas with Kate.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Johnny shares his growing fear with Chanel. Is this about Trey or her being pregnant after adopting a child? Tony and Anna have a joyous reunion. Is this going to bring them closer? Javi questions Leo while Gwen tells EJ her plan. When Kate teams up with Xander, is this in regards to work or not?

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Kristen is forced to make a difficult decision. Is this about Peter Blake? Up next, Melinda and Belle strike a deal. The DiMera brothers contemplate their options while Cat and Chad have an awkward run-in. How will it fare? Rachel and Sophia receive visitors on New Year’s Eve, but who will it be?

Thursday, January 1, 2025

Chanel resents Johnny. Is this due to his inability to accept her pregnancy? Up next, Gabi and Gwen bond. When the Hernandez family prepares for Javi’s upcoming marriage to Leo, will everything go smoothly, or is trouble looming on the horizon? Leo asks Marlena for help. Is it for the wedding?

Friday, January 2, 2025

The last episode of the week features Leo and Javi’s New Year’s Eve wedding day. Gwen becomes frustrated, but why? Kayla surprises Steve. To wrap it up, Alex gives Stephanie a late Christmas gift. What will it be?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Donna Tries To Ease Tension Between Brooke & Katie While Everyone Toasts For The Holidays

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News