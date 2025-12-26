The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena surprise Rachel by visiting her at Bayview. Brady confronted Kristen about the truth. Abe and Paulina worried about Theo. Johnny shared a quick moment with EJ. Lastly, Sarah gave Chanel an update on her recent test results.

The drama, worry, health scare, confrontations, celebrations, and joy are about to intensify soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 26, 2025

The last episode of the week features Brady and Sarah bonding. The two have been getting closer every passing day, and their friendship has now turned into something more. Is it time for them to kiss and take things to the next level, or will they take it slow? Up next, Xander apologizes to Maggie.

He has been struggling with a lot of stuff lately, be it his separation from Sarah or the bonds he has cracked due to his behavior and anger issues. And it seems Xander has taken it upon himself to fix some of them this festive season. When he apologizes to Maggie and tries to fix things, will it work?

Or will he have to prove that he won’t repeat his mistakes again? On the other hand, Jeremy helps Julie prepare for the ornament-hanging party. Is this going to help him fit in better, though he only recently returned home? Meanwhile, Jack and Jennifer bring Thomas and Charlotte home.

The festivities were postponed by Julie because Chad was missing. And to make it worse, even Theo had disappeared. But the captives have returned, and it means it’s time to be grateful and enjoy the holidays. Lani and Eli are back home, while Jack and Jennifer have also brought Thomas and Charlotte.

It’s time for some family time, decorating, and feasting on food. And then lastly, Lani comforts JJ. What is this about? Is this about missing someone? Or is this about his career instead? Will Lani be able to offer him some much-needed advice? Or will her support and comfort do the job for him?

