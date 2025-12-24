The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow’s trial resuming once again. Chase got some bad news when he was questioned about Willow’s missing footage. On the other hand, Portia confided in Ava about the whole drama. Tracy encountered Laura. And then lastly, Alexis received new intel.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the plotting, the blackmailing, the advice, and the celebrations are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Port Charles celebrating Christmas Eve. With the holidays here, it’s time to fully celebrate and bask in the festivities, which is exactly what the town is set to do. Decorations, gifts, treats, food, and lots of family time are on the menu for the core legacy families of PC.

On the other hand, Carly makes a risky move. The holidays may be a good reprieve, but they do not pause the drama. Is this related to Valentin? After all, he is hiding in her home after escaping prison. And now the two are plotting to take Brennan down and make him pay for his many betrayals.

And with Carly’s daughter Donna around for the holidays, things are about to get risky. Will Valentin somehow get discovered by the little girl? Or will Carly manage to keep him hiding? Meanwhile, Sonny counsels Dante. Is this about Dante’s tense relationships with both his sons, Rocco and Gio?

It’s no secret that Dante has been a terrible father to both of them and even tried to keep them apart with his blame games. This wasn’t even the first time Dante tried to blame Gio for Rocco’s doings. And now both the boys have had enough and are taking back control of their lives from Dante.

They want to have a relationship and are not okay with Dasnte trying to dictate what their brotherhood will be like. Will Sonny’s advice help Dante see the mistakes he has made? When Trina tries to make amends, who is it? Nina and Liesl count their blessings. Is this about Britt and Nathan?

The two were revealed to be alive after years of being considered dead. So it’s surely a blessing for the Westbourne family. Elsewhere, Portia worries while Lucas and Britt catch up. And then lastly, Brennan makes a call. But to whom? Is this going to be about Josslyn, Valentin, or something else?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Leo Schemes To Best EJ, Peter Reveals A Secret While Rafe & Cat Brainstorm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News