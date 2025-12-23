The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor being fueled with rage about Nikki’s loyalty to Jack. On the other hand, Billy and Kyle found themselves on common ground with the goal to protect Jabot. And then lastly, Victoria worried about Claire’s connection to Holden.

The drama, worries, tension, friction, questions, jealousy, and more are about to escalate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nick forcing Matt Clark’s hand. With the latter back in town and ready for more revenge, things are about to get dangerous. He has a spy who shares intel with him and is the one who kidnaps Sienna. Obviously, Noah is not happy about this incident.

And so Nick has to get involved to ensure that Noah remains protected and so dopes Sharon. When he tries to force Matt’s hand, what will this lead to? Will this cause more tension between the rivals? Will Victor get involved between them once again? Or will they deal with this on one instead?

On the other hand, Lily finds Cane and Phyllis too close for comfort. It can be jealousy, but it’s also mixed with protectiveness. Phyllis is not someone who can ever be trusted. And Lily is right to be unsure about her equation with Cane. She may not fully trust him again, but she still cares about Cane.

Lily was once married to him, and the two have children together. So will she try to warn Cane to maintain his distance from Phylis? Will Cane tell her that this is part of his plan to acquire the AI program again? And then lastly, Traci shares words of wisdom with Diane. What will this be?

The holidays are here, and it’s time for some family moments. Is this why Traci is taking this moment to preach something to her sister-in-law, Diane? Will her advice work? Especially in this testing time, when Jabot is facing uncertainty due to Victor’s power moves. Will Traci’s advice work for her?

