The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw emotions running high when Hope was forced to fire her brother Deke. Bill and Liam thought about all the challenges they had been through and felt like they were forces to be reckoned with. Lastly, Thomas asked for time alone with Hope.

The drama, the joy, the planning, the changes, the acknowledgement, the gratitude and more are about to elevate really soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: December 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Donna talking Eric into celebrating the holidays. The holidays are here, and it’s time to celebrate, but the drama at Forrester Creations has been dampening the mood a little, especially for Eric, who was recently forced into considering retirement from Forrester.

He wasn’t happy about how his son, Ridge, threw him a surprise retirement party without consulting him. Eric wasn’t satisfied with how Ridge and Brooke pushed him to hang up his boots and bid goodbye to his career. He stood strong at first and made it known that it was not a choice he wanted to make.

But later, doubts crept in, and decided to consider it. His mood has been somber ever since. His wife Donna is trying to cheer him up and help him stay busy with the celebrations. She managed to convince Eric to actively take part in the holidays. What plans do they have for this year around?

Meanwhile, Eric goes to the office and gets emotional about all the history he is leaving behind. The cheer and joy may be a welcome distraction, but they can only last so long. What’s heavily weighing on Eric’s mind is still the decision of retirement and how it will mean leaving the legacy he created.

It’s a moment of sorrow, nostalgic and reflective for Eric as he looks around his office and remembers how he and his former wife Stephanie created Forrester from the bottom up. They made Forrester what it is today, and that is not something to be taken lightly. Is this choice truly final for him?

