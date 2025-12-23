Stranger Things has reached that moment fans never wanted to imagine. The Duffer Brothers are no longer bidding adieu from the sidelines and have confirmed the runtimes for the final four episodes as the countdown to December 31 continues. Fans who grew up with Hawkins can feel the end getting closer, even if most story details remain locked away.

Stranger Things Final Four Episode Runtimes Have Been Confirmed

The real chatter started once the episode lengths slipped out. Episode 5, titled ‘Shock Jock’, runs for 1 hour and 8 minutes. Episode 6, ‘Escape From Camazotz’ stretches to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Episode 7, ‘The Bridge,’ comes in at 1 hour and 6 minutes. Then there is Episode 8, ‘The Rightside Up,’ the finale, clocking in at 2 hours and 8 minutes. Select theaters in the US confirmed that number early, with Canada premiering the finale on December 13. It is long, though still shorter than season 4’s finale, The Piggyback, which ran for 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Runtimes for the final ‘Stranger Things’ episodes have been revealed: • Episode 5 — 1 hour and 8 minutes

• Episode 6 — 1 hour and 15 minutes

• Episode 7 — 1 hour and 6 minutes

• Episode 8 — 2 hours and 8 minutes pic.twitter.com/im4tr9Vp29 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2025

Netflix’s Unusual Release Plan For Season 5

Netflix is sticking with its unusual release pattern. Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 already dropped before Thanksgiving. Volume 2 arrives on December 25 with three episodes, before the full stop on New Year’s Eve.

Cast Reactions Hint At An Emotional Ending

Most details around Volume 2 remain tightly guarded, though the cast has been offering emotional warnings. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, shared a simple way to brace for what is coming.

“I understand the anxiety. I hear you. We’re all here for all that support for whatever happens. If your favorite is no longer with us or not, who knows? I don’t really have any words of comfort. To do the most prep you can: Get some tissues, get some ice cream, get some friends, and some family,” Matarazzo, who played Dustin, said, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Matt and Ross Duffer fueled talk during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, especially with the apparent death of Steve, played by Joe Keery. Social media theories have filled every corner since then, yet nothing feels certain as the end approaches.

Besides, Chapter Seven, The Bridge, was teased as the most emotional chapter outside the finale.

The End Of Stranger Things Is Officially Near

Everything now points to Hawkins facing Vecna, the Upside Down, plus whatever remains. The end is set, and fans are counting every minute left with Stranger Things.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Worries About Claire & Holden While Billy & Kyle Find Common Ground

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News